Alexander Wolfe Was Still On A WWE SmackDown Contract In NXT UK

Alexander Wolfe's WWE run saw him spend time with two different factions, first with Sanity and then later with Imperium. During a recent interview with "So Catch," Wolfe recalled how a year after Sanity was called up to "WWE SmackDown," Triple H split them up in 2019 with the goal of getting them out of catering so that they wouldn't eventually get released. As a result, Eric Young went to "Raw," Killian Dain went back to "NXT," and Wolfe transitioned to "NXT UK" while still on a main roster contract.

"I was super excited because that saved my wrestling passion, my career as well because I was not in a good mood," Wolfe said. "I was still on a 'SmackDown' contract, which was nice. I talked to them like, 'Put me back on an 'NXT' contract' and they said, 'Hey, we can't do that, but the budget isn't an issue so don't talk about it.' So it was nice for me." Wolfe explained all the ways he benefited from the schedule change and noted that his son was able to grow up with him around during that time because he only had to travel to the U.K. periodically for television tapings.

In his final days with WWE, Wolfe was kicked out of Imperium and then worked a match against Dain on a May 2021 episode of "NXT" before it was announced that his contract was set to expire and WWE was not going to renew it. Since the summer of 2021, Wolfe has competed all over Germany, Canada, and the U.K. on the independent scene.

