Dani Palmer Attacked By Masked Figure At NXT Live Event On Saturday

The violence of the NXT parking lot has spilled over to live events.

At a recent NXT live event in Sebring, FL, Dani Palmer was attacked by a hooded individual after her win over Stevie Turner. The hooded figure escaped before security could break up the beating, and the attacker's identity is still unknown. Palmer has been a staple of "NXT Level Up," and recently got a win on "NXT" proper over Tatum Paxley.

Palmer had initially been planned to team with Sol Ruca in NXT, but Ruca recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL and is out of action, likely meaning this attack is the beginning of whatever new creative direction Palmer is headed following the tragic injury.

The Sebring live event was relatively uneventful outside of the attack. The show was bookended by Luca Crusifino winning a battle royal to earn a shot against WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, only to be unsuccessful in his challenge against Lee in the main event.

The WWE NXT Women's Division has been plagued with attacks in the infamous NXT parking lot, site of many attacks over the years, but in recent weeks, the attacks have centered on Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons and Palmer's potential tag partner Sol Ruca. Choo recently returned from her attack. A recently released video cryptically suggested that it has all been the work of one person. It is possible the attack in Sebring is related to this storyline, as the attacker was dressed identically to the mysterious figure in the video.