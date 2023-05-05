WWE Reportedly Had Plans To Team NXT's Sol Ruca And Dani Palmer

A new tag team was set to get a big push on "WWE NXT," but an injury derailed those plans. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sol Ruca underwent surgery this past week to repair her torn ACL. But before that happened, there was talk of pairing Ruca with Dani Palmer, who just made her debut on May 2. The idea was that the two would become the next top babyface tag team on "NXT" and would potentially win the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship within a few months. Obviously that plan is off the table now in wake of Ruca's injury.

Ruca made her "NXT" in-ring debut last September with a win over Amari Miller. She's also picked up wins over Alba Fyre and Elektra Lopez, in addition to having competitive matches with Zoey Stark and Tiffany Stratton. The 23-year-old went viral at the end of 2022 because of her impressive finishing move that starts as a backflip off the turnbuckle and ends in a cutter. As of late, Ruca and Palmer teamed up once on an April episode of "NXT Level Up," but they hadn't fully established their partnership on Tuesday nights.

Meanwhile, fans will also have to wait and see what happens with the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship in general that now Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been drafted to "SmackDown" with their reign intact. They teased defending the titles on the main roster and there has also been speculation about a unification match, but WWE has not addressed either of those ideas just yet.