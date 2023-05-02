WWE NXT's Sol Ruca Undergoing Surgery Today For Torn ACL

Over the past week, much has been made about a slew of injuries in WWE, particularly in the promotion's NXT brand. And arguably the most notable injury has been to rising star Sol Ruca. The ultra-athletic up-and-comer was written off TV last week following a backstage attack, with reports emerging after that Roca had torn her ACL.

The injury isn't keeping Roca's spirits down, however. Earlier Tuesday morning, Roca posted a video on Instagram of her doing a handstand and backflipping, all while exclaiming "No ACL? No problem" in the aftermath. Despite that, a brief statement from Roca confirmed she would be going under the knife in order to recover.

"Who needs an ACL anyways...jk I do, surgery day baby let's go," Roca said.