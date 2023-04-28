WWE NXT's Thea Hail Disputes Report That She's Injured

Dave Meltzer reported earlier on Friday that "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail has been off television recently due to an undisclosed injury and that the hope was that she would be back in action soon. Hail has since addressed the report via Twitter by stating, "I don't know where these dudes get their info from but this is just not true," followed by a pair of laughing emojis.

It's worth noting that the particular report that Hail retweeted also mentioned another report from Meltzer that claimed WWE's new strength and conditioning coach is being blamed for some of the recent injuries to developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center. Per the report, talent have been lifting heavy on a regular basis, and some feel the excessive sessions are counterproductive for in-ring performers because it adds stress to various parts of their bodies such as the knees and back. Under the prior coach, WWE talent had been focusing on their athleticism and trying to "develop explosiveness."

Regardless of Hail's status, "NXT" has been hit with an injury bug as of late with Sol Ruca being the latest talent to go down with a torn ACL. Earlier this year, Nikkita Lyons suffered a torn ACL and meniscus and underwent surgery for repairs. Other women from "NXT" including Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Blair Davenport, and Yulisa Leon are also reportedly sidelined and haven't been seen on television in weeks. Meanwhile on the main roster, Carmella, Johnny Gargano, and Drew McIntyre are among the crop of talent who recently suffered injuries.