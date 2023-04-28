WWE NXT's Thea Hail Dealing With Minor Injury, Hopes To Be Cleared For Return Shortly

Chase U might be without Thea Hail in the upcoming weeks as she has been off television due to an undisclosed injury, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hail's current issue is said to only be a minor one and it is hoped that she will be cleared soon.

Hail last competed at a "WWE NXT" live event on April 15 where she was part of a triple threat for the "NXT" Women's Championship, but it is unknown whether that was the moment that the injury was sustained.