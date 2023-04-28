New WWE Strength And Conditioning Coach Blamed By Some For Recent Rise In Injuries

It was recently reported that WWE is dealing with an unusual amount of injuries at present, especially involving up-and-coming talent at the WWE Performance Center. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, numerous individuals are blaming the promotion's new Strength and Conditioning Coach, who allegedly has talent lifting heavy on a regular basis. Some feel the excessive sessions are counterproductive for in-ring performers because it adds stress to various body parts such as the knees and back. It's said that WWE wrestlers had been focusing on their athleticism and trying to "develop explosiveness" with the organization's previous Strength and Conditioning Coach.

According to WWE's Recruit website, Sarah Barnett, who joined the promotion in April 2021, is listed as the WWE Performance Center's Strength and Conditioning Coach; it appears that the alleged new coach is yet to have their details added to the site. Sean Hayes lead WWE's strength and conditioning for many years before he departed the company last year to embark on a journey with the XFL as Director of Player Performance.

It was reported this week that "WWE NXT" performer Sol Ruca had been added to WWE's lengthy injury list with a torn ACL. The setback could mean she is out of action for up to nine months. Earlier this year, fellow "NXT" star Nikkita Lyons suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. The two wrestlers are said to be joined on the sidelines at the WWE PC by Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Blair Davenport, Sanga, Yulisa Lyon, and various other WWE Performance Center trainees. The main roster is also dealing with various issues, with Carmella, Drew McIntyre, and Johnny Gargano supposedly picking up recent injuries.