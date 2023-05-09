Cryptic Video Links Recent WWE NXT Parking Lot Attacks To One Person

For a few weeks now the "WWE NXT" women's division has been dealing with a rash of parking lot attacks, now during this week's episode of "NXT," a cryptic video aired from NXT Anonymous hints that it's only one person, who is behind the vicious attacks.

As seen in the below video, a hooded figure watched the separate attacks of Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca in the parking lot. In reality, Lyons is out of action due to torn ACL and Meniscus, while Ruca is also sidelined with a torn ACL. Choo has since made her return from an undisclosed injury.

