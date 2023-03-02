WWE NXT Star Wendy Choo Expected To Miss Time With Unknown Injury

On this past Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT," Wendy Choo was attacked in the parking lot by an unknown individual. Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that the scene was done to write Choo off television, as she is dealing with a legitimate injury. The nature of Choo's setback has not been disclosed at this time, but the report suggests that it is nothing "too serious," though the onesie-wearing star is expected to be out of action for some time.

It's not the first time Choo has been sidelined for an extended period due to injury. She sustained a fractured lateral malleolus in July 2019 while teaming up with Bianca Belair at an "NXT" house show, which ultimately required two surgeries and two years of rehabilitation. Choo eventually returned to the ring in August 2021.

WWE signed Choo in February 2019 after she participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. After inking a deal with the Stamford-based company, the "NXT" star had stints performing as Mei Ying and Karen Q before being repackaged as Choo – a continuously fatigued performer who always appears in her sleepwear – in early 2022.

Choo's most recent televised match saw her defeat former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke on the February 16 episode of "WWE Main Event." Prior to that, the 31-year-old lost to Elektra Lopez on the January 24 edition of "NXT." Choo has regularly featured on "NXT" programming over the past year, having feuded with Tiffany Stratton, then-"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, and Cora Jade, respectively.