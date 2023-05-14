WWE Superstars Celebrate Mother's Day, While Rhea Ripley Celebrates Herself

Rhea Ripley sticking out her tongue during a match. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Matthew Wilkinson/May 14, 2023 3:31 pm EST

Today is all about celebrating the mothers in people's lives and that is exactly what many of the WWE Superstars have been doing with fitting tributes on social media. The likes of Charlotte Flair, The Miz, and Zelina Vega have all shown love to their mothers and partners for what they have done for them over the years. 

While everyone else was talking about their own mothers, Rhea Ripley decided to celebrate herself today. Of course, with her "Mami" nickname the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion was quick to share videos of herself and Dominik Mysterio with the caption, "Happy Mami's Day... to me." 

