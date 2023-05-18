Sami Callihan Believes The Design Should Thank Him For Their Faction

Sami Callihan was a guest on Tru Heels BTR, where the former Impact World Champion spoke about his time with The Violent By Design stable now just called The Design after Deaner became the leader. Callihan noted how the faction should "thank him" and that he's the reason why Eric Young "left Impact." Young's last Impact match was with Callihan in October 2022, before going back to WWE.

"Beat that dude's a** so bad that he got out of the company," said Callihan. "He was so softened up that Deaner was able to stab him right in the belly and send him a** packing. Here's a thing, would there be a Design if it wasn't for Sami Callihan? All those guys should honestly be thanking me because softening up Eric Young gave Deaner his chance to like to turn his entire back and stab one of his best friends figuratively and literally in the back. So there would not be any Design if it wasn't for Sami Callihan. So, those guys should be thanking me because they're on TV."

The stabbing that Callihan alluded to happened on the December 1, 2022, episode of "Impact on AXS TV," when Deaner and Young were at an abandoned prison and Deaner stabbed the former leader in the chest to become the new leader. Callihan was part of the group stable for a bit until April at Rebellion, when he turned on them and hit Deaner with a bat. Callihan and two partners of his choice are set to face Deaner, Kon, and Alan Angels at Under Siege on May 26.