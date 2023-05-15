Karrion Kross, Shinsuke Nakamura Among WWE Stars Receiving Recent Promo Flexibility

WWE appears to be loosening restrictions on promos, according to a recent report.

Fightful Select is reporting that Karrion Kross and Shinsuke Nakamura are among the talent that are currently being less scripted by WWE Creative. No other superstars are named but the report states that several wrestlers have been granted the same level of freedom.

The two former WWE NXT Champions recently worked together, and that program is cited as an example of the loosening of restrictions. The feud culminated in a match earlier this month on "SmackDown" which seemingly punched Nakamura's ticket to the first round of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.