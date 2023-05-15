Ken Anderson Thinks Gable Steveson Is On The Same WWE Path As Kurt Angle

Ken Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy in WWE and Mr. Anderson in Impact Wrestling, became a trainer following his full-time in-ring career, helping start the careers of performers like Dante and Darius Martin in AEW, as well as Von Wagner and Tiffany Stratton over in WWE. Appearing on "The Kurt Angle Show," Anderson pointed out one former trainee that he sees following the same career trajectory as Angle himself.

"[Gable Steveson] is really taking to it," Anderson said. The former WWE star recalled the first bump Steveson ever took while training, and described Steveson standing up the wrong way at first before immediately correcting himself and getting up almost perfectly.

"People often say that Kurt took to the business like nobody they'd ever seen before," Anderson continued. "Not only the athletic side of things, but you got the showmanship, the storytelling, [and] the character stuff. I really feel like he's on that path." Anderson stated he sees great things in Steveson's future, and Angle agreed.

Despite these comments, and the fact that he was previously drafted to "WWE Raw" in 2021, it's unclear if professional wrestling remains a priority for Steveson. The Olympic Gold Medal winner recently announced a return to amateur wrestling, competing in the US Open last month. Steveson was one of the tournament winners, with a 4-0 record and out-scoring opponents 44-1. Another tournament, Final X, will take place next month to decide the 2023 U.S. Senior World Team, which Steveson could very well be a part of.