John Cena On Keeping Married Life Quiet: 'Some Things Are Worth Keeping To Yourself'

John Cena spent many years having his romantic life pushed into the public eye through various reality shows and via WWE storylines that saw him and his previous partner Nikki Bella compete together. However, he is now operating completely opposite when it comes to his relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh which he intentionally did.

"Some things are worth keeping to yourself," he told "The Today Show" about why he has decided to keep his relationship quiet this time around.

Cena and Shariatzadeh got married back in 2020, which was a ceremony that was kept very private and out of the public eye, a far cry from when he proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in front of the entire world. However, the 16-time World Champion has seemingly learned from that experience and has taken a different approach to this relationship.

Cena revealed his favorite thing about her is, "That she loves me for who I am, and I love her for exactly who she is." He also went on to reveal that, "She's the one that can actually see me," playing off his iconic 'You Can't See Me' catchphrase and the memes that he is invisible that have taken place over the years in wrestling. Cena and his wife have actually got married twice as family and friends were unable to attend the original ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place at the time.

