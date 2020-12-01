Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently appeared on the All Things Vanderpump podcast and responded to fan-submitted question on whether she congratulated her ex-fiancé John Cena on his recent wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh.

"I haven't … but yeah, I didn't," responded Nikki. "Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?"

Brie Bella, who also appeared on the podcast, chimed in and said she never reached to her ex when he got married. Brie wedded WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan in 2014 and they have two children.

"We [my ex and I] were done for so long that I didn't congratulate him, but he didn't congratulate me [when I married Daniel]," said Brie [h/t/ Us Weekly].

Nikki then proceeded to congratulate Cena on tying the nuptials.

"John, congratulations on your wedding," said The Total Bellas star. "I'm very, very happy for you."

Nikki got engaged to her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, in November 2019. The couple welcomed their first child back in July this year.

As noted, the Bella twins recently revealed that Cena reached out to both of them when they gave birth earlier this year.