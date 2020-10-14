John Cena has tied the knot.

During the last hour of the Mike Calta show on 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, FL this morning, Calta announced through his source that John Cena has married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. Calta noted that he has seen the marriage license.

PWInsider reported that the couple were married this past Monday, October 12th, in Tampa, Florida.

Cena and Shariatzadeh first began seeing each other in February of 2019, when Cena met Shariatzadeh at a restaurant in Vancouver. Since then, the couple have kept their relationship mostly private, waiting seven months into dating before attending the red carpet premiere of one of Cena's movies, Playing With Fire, together.

This past February Shariatzadeh, who works as an electrical engineer and project manager, was seen wearing an engagement ring.

Big Match John was previously married in 2009 to Elizabeth Huberdeau, but the couple divorced in 2012. At WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Cena infamously proposed to then-girlfriend Nikki Bella, but the two called off the wedding and ultimately split up a year later.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to the happy couple!

Todd Green contributed to this article.