Sami Zayn On How Triple H Taking Creative Over From Vince McMahon Affected His Story

Sami Zayn had an astronomical 2022, and it all seemed to start reaching its highest highs after Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative duties in the summer. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Zayn commented on whether his story with the Bloodline changed under Levesque's creative.

"I think so, I think so. For a couple of reasons, but its hard to say in retrospect 'what if' because we just know what did happen," Zayn said, "For me, a crucial component of the story was getting on-screen with Roman and the curve ball here being is you expect Roman to not like me, but then he does."