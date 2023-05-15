Bully Ray Says The Bloodline's WWE Tag Title Run Has A Story The Dudleys Never Had

The Bloodline has been running WWE for months and months, captivating many fans along the way. You can count Bully Ray firmly among them, particularly of the story built into the Tag Team Championships, The Usos, and how it has all paid off. Yet while he found plenty of success alongside D-Von Dudley in WWE as the Dudley Boyz, including 10 Tag Team Championship reigns as well as a Hall of Fame induction, he admits they never had a story like the Bloodline.

"What I love about the Bloodline story is Edge, Christian, Dudleys, Hardyz, that was more about tag team wrestling," Ray stated on "Busted Open Radio." "This is about tag team wrestling with a great story attached to it."

The argument could easily be made that the story continues to pay dividends. Especially since last week Friday on "WWE SmackDown," The Usos were replaced by Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns who at Night of Champions, will take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After replacing his cousins, Reigns went and dedicated "the victory," not the match, to The Wild Samoans, who he declared to be the greatest tag team of all time. All the while, Ray's appreciation of The Usos continues to grow.

"That's why I enjoy this Bloodline story even more. That's why I love The Usos so much," he continued. "Because they're the first team, in my opinion, truly embedded in main event storyline." Reigns hasn't made a habit of failing to back up his words since his historic title reign began, but The Usos have never quite found themselves in the position they currently do.

