John Cena On Not Being Able To Wrestle More, Roman Reigns Being The GOAT

John Cena's days in WWE are very limited, but that hasn't stopped him from wishing he could be around more. During a rare appearance on "Busted Open Radio," the 16-time world champion opened up about his body slowing down.

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," Cena admitted. "What I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39, that's what I feel confident that I can deliver. And that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE." Cena then noted that sports entertainment has raised the bar and that he's humble enough to call that awesome because he was taught to leave the business better than he found it.

Prior to opening up about his current status, Cena thanked co-host Bully Ray for welcoming him into the WWE family during a tour of Japan years ago. He called his journey "a ride on a lightning bolt" and explained that it's impossible to do it by yourself. Additionally, Cena doesn't view his work as a top star as something that can necessarily be passed, despite the belief that he passed the torch to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"It was said that I passed the torch to Roman years ago, and he absolutely is the face of the franchise," Cena added. "In my mind, he's the greatest of all time."

Cena's last WWE match (for now) took place on April 1 at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, where he was defeated by WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The 46-year-old is set to appear in "Fast X," which hits theaters this weekend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.