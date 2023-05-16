Steve Maclin On What Would Be Different If He Were To Return To WWE

It's been two years since Steve Maclin hit the independent scene as a free agent following his WWE release. In that time, he's risen up the ranks and is now the reigning Impact World Champion. During a recent appearance on "The Wrestling Perspective," Maclin discussed whether or not he would be interested in a WWE return down the line.

"Depends on the situation where I'm at," Maclin said. "Maybe, I don't know. I wouldn't mind, but I would also know how to speak up, more or less when I can speak up too, because now I go back to times where, 'Oh, I should've said no to this,' or spoken up here or say no to this in a tactful way without saying outright, 'No, I'm not doing that.' We'll see."

Maclin also explained that after he was let go from WWE in February 2021, he was able to reinvent himself using ideas that he had in mind for a long time. He was fortunate to have the opportunity to land in Impact that June to showcase who he wanted to be to a new audience.

"I put everything on my shoulders the day I was let go," Maclin added. "I'm getting my vignettes done, I'm getting my character, I want to show everybody who I am. Then when I stepped foot in Impact, I looked around and a few matches went by and it was, 'Okay, cool, I think I can be a guy here.'"

Maclin started his Impact career as a competitor in the X-Division before shifting his focus to the company's top prize. After defeating 10 former world champions, Maclin finally earned his world title shot and went on to defeat KUSHIDA for the vacant gold at Impact Rebellion in April.

