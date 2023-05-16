Mustafa Ali Had Vince McMahon's Approval To Start Using Hulk Hogan's WWE Theme Music

Mustafa Ali once claimed that he almost got to use Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme in WWE, though details about why were kept close to the vest at the time. However, the WWE Superstar has now shed more light on the matter, revealing that it would have been used in a tongue-in-cheek way to enhance a gimmick change.

"That was an actual discussion I had, and at one point that was going to be my entrance music," Ali confirmed to WrestleBinge with Sportskeeda. According to the former Retribution leader, the plan was for him to portray a politician-inspired character who'd launch campaigns against his opponents and use his podium to state a claim for title opportunities. Ali believed that "Real American" would have enhanced his presentation and added an extra layer to the character.

"I remember talking to Vince [McMahon] and saying, 'Hey, [the song] would really get this character over because there's nothing more American in this world than Mustafa Ali. What if I came out to 'Real American?'" Ali said that McMahon loved the idea and they discussed debuting the character afterward, but the idea never came to fruition as they weren't sure if the political persona would resonate with a live audience.

Of course, this is yet another example of an America-themed Ali storyline that never materialized. WWE nixed plans for a "New America" gimmick that they filmed a vignette for, and this reportedly led to a heated argument between Ali and McMahon. Ali requested his release from WWE afterward, though he appears to be more content in the promotion these days.