Mustafa Ali Says There Were Plans For Him To Use WWE HOFer's Entrance Music

"I am a real American. Fight for the rights of every man. I am a real American. Fight for what's right, fight for your life." Can you picture Mustafa Ali walking out to the ring with this iconic entrance music blasting out? Well, according to the former Retribution leader, it nearly became a reality.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, who suggested that Ali should use WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's legendary theme music, the 36-year-old revealed "at one point that was the plan!" Of course, fans may recall that Ali pitched a "New America" gimmick about acceptance last year, which was ultimately scrapped by then-WWE chairman Vince McMahon. After the gimmick was dropped, Ali revealed in a tweet that he wanted to bring a "beautiful vision to life," but for reasons beyond his control, he wouldn't be able to make that vision a reality. The tweet also came with a vignette recorded for the character. It is likely Hogan's "Real American" theme song would have been used for this particular gimmick, coinciding with the American theme.

A couple of months after Ali revealed the character had been abandoned, he publicly requested his release from WWE, but it was reportedly denied. After seemingly resolving his issues behind the scenes, Ali would eventually return to television – as a face – in April on "WWE Raw," defeating The Miz in a one-on-one match before being attacked by Ciampa. His last premium live event match was back in June at Hell in a Cell, where he unsuccessfully challenged Theory for the United States Championship. Currently, Ali has been restricted to matches mainly taking place on "WWE Main Event."