GUNTHER Listed Internally As Top WWE Raw Heel, Cody Rhodes As Top Babyface

WWE appears to think highly of Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER, as they're both internally listed as being at the top of their respective alignments on the red brand's men's roster. According to PWInsider Elite, Rhodes is viewed as the top babyface on "WWE Raw," while the Intercontinental Champion is positioned as the top heel.

Rhodes has been on a roll since returning to WWE last year, and all the signs point toward him winning a World Championship down the line. GUNTHER, meanwhile, is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. With GUNTHER and Rhodes topping their lists, however, it seems like only a matter of time until they collide in the squared circle. Rhodes previously named GUNTHER as one of the three opponents he wanted to face post-Roman Reigns. Even though the aggressive Austrian is one of WWE's top villains, Rhodes believes that GUNTHER conducts himself the way that a wrestler should.

Right now, though, Rhodes is focused on getting Brock Lesnar off his back as their feud continues to gain momentum. It's also possible that the Intercontinental Champion will wrestle the "Beast Incarnate" before he crosses paths with Rhodes; after all, some members of the WWE Universe have been vocal about their desire to see a GUNTHER and Lesnar match in the near future.

The other babyfaces mentioned on WWE's internal list of "Raw" Superstars are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Akira Tozawa, Apollo Crews, and Odyssey Jones. Meanwhile, The Miz, Bronson Reed, JD McDonough, and Riddick Moss follow GUNTHER on the heel list.