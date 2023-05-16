AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Audience In Show History For Preempted Saturday Episode

"AEW Rampage" has been getting pre-empted by the NHL Playoffs for a little over a month, and the schedule shuffling has taken a severe toll on the ratings.

ShowbuzzDaily is reporting that this weekend's "Rampage" was viewed by 284,000 viewers, the lowest rating in the history of the program, with a .07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is tied for the worst 18-49 viewership in the show's histyroy. Not only was the show the lowest rated in its history but also suffered a 23% drop in audience from the last time the show was broadcast at 10 pm on a Saturday, and a 42% drop in the 18-49 demo since that broadcast.