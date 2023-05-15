Final AEW Rampage Before Double Or Nothing Moved To Late Saturday Night Time Slot

AEW's last show before the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view has been bumped to a very late Saturday night time slot. The go-home episode of "Rampage" will air starting at midnight EST, technically on May 28, and at 11 PM CST.

The show will be followed by a "Countdown to Double or Nothing" special. "Rampage's" usual Friday night time slot that weekend will be occupied by TNT's coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the late Saturday night start time is also owed to AEW having to contend with the NBA playoffs on TNT.