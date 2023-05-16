AEW Expected To Announce CM Punk's Return In The Coming Days

CM Punk's AEW return date will be officially revealed soon, according to the Host of Wrestling Observer Live's Andrew Zarian. Zarian revealed on Twitter that fans should "expect Punk's AEW return to be announced in the coming days." Zarian later elaborated a little bit more about the upcoming return on F4wonline's YouTube channel.

"As far as I know, CM Punk's return will be announced most likely tomorrow [Wednesday, May 17], and if not tomorrow most likely very soon, in the coming days. This is big," said Zarian.

He later added that he didn't know how AEW was going to announce the return, and even if he "did he wouldn't feel like spoiling it for people." Punk reportedly is set to return to AEW on the debut episode of "AEW Collision." The first episode will occur in Punk's hometown of Chicago on June 17. The official announcement of "Collision" is also expected to take place on Wednesday, May 17 at the Warner Bros Discovery upfronts.

"How Punk got involved, I don't know if Punk came before Collision or after," said Zarian. "If I — I'm going to say if I were to go base on what I know, I would say that Punk came after, and Collison kind of spun in something different than it was supposed to be. I don't know how If it's 100% accurate, but I'm just going by the information that I have and I can just assume."

Punk has been off TV since his match at All Out in September 2022 against Jon Moxley. Punk had retained the AEW World Title, but was stripped of the title later due to the backstage altercation between him and Ace Steel and The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.