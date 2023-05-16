Jim Ross Doesn't Understand WWE Putting Talent On Both Shows After Brand Split

WWE is once again splitting the company in twain, as a new brand extension has gone into effect following the WWE draft earlier this month. On the latest "Grillin' JR," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said he feels that the idea of a brand split is a good one, but the execution often harms it.

"I like the brand split if it's pure," JR explained. "In other words, if you're drafted to 'Raw,' you're on 'Raw.'" JR believes it can create a sense of stability to have a split roster, as well as a chance to get lesser-exposed talent over.

"I was not opposed to the brand split [in 2002] in general, but I really believe that to make it successful, it had to be a pure brand extension. It had to be pristine." JR blames compromises made by creative on blurring the lines between the brands, he also believes it muddies the water on who the real WWE world champion is, as there are two titles, or in the case of modern-day WWE, three titles.

"It's confusing for the fans sometimes. It's hard to justify the brand split when you're in this scenario." JR says it gets even more complicated when wrestler friendships and relationships are taken into account, noting that the draft sometimes led to people losing their ride to the arena or even their significant other.

JR's home promotion AEW is also rumored to have a brand split coming, in the name of servicing the new "AEW Collision" program that is set to debut in June.