Konnan Confirms Reports Of Brand Split Between AEW Dynamite And New Collision Show

In the wake of AEW canceling "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" ahead of the rumored "Collision" show debuting this summer, the rumors of a possible brand split have picked up. During a recent episode of "K100," Konnan mentioned that he's also heard from people within the company that it is happening.

"I have heard from people inside the company that this [brand split] is going to happen," Konnan said while on the topic of how to handle talent who can't get along behind the scenes.

Ever since the reports came out about "Collision" debuting in June as AEW's new Saturday show, it's also been said that former AEW World Champion CM Punk will serve as the face of the show. None of these details have been confirmed, but it has been speculated that Punk being featured on the Saturday show will keep him away from The Elite as AEW figures out what to do with them following their backstage altercation that happened in September.

AEW boasts a loaded roster of talent that are signed to full-time deals and others who are on tiered (per-appearance) deals, so it wouldn't be far-fetched for the company to follow in WWE's footsteps of placing talent on distinct brands via "Dynamite" and "Collision." By all accounts, it appears that "Rampage" will remain on Friday nights as a one-hour show on TNT, however there's no word yet on how a brand split could potentially affect it.

