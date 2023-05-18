Brian Kendrick Explains How He Came To Train Ronda Rousey In WWE

Brian Kendrick has confirmed that he was responsible for training Ronda Rousey prior to her joining WWE, and got her ready to become a professional wrestler

In his recent appearance on the "Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast," Kendrick said the opportunity came via connections he made in the industry, namely via Roderick Strong.

"The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong's wife [Marina Shafir] and Ronda go way back. So, Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, Roddy said, 'Spanky lives out in LA,' and so I get a text from Ronda Rousey," he said. "She reached out to me and we started training."

Kendrick revealed that Rousey's agent then began communications with WWE after that point which led to her officially joining the company. However, that isn't the only time that he has been used to work with the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey reportedly requested that he produce her Survivor Series match against Shotzi Blackheart, and he has been brought in for freelance producer opportunities since then.

It isn't just Rousey that Kendrick has helped as he was also involved in training Bad Bunny and that led to him being involved in the production of the musician's match against Damian Priest at Backlash. The opportunities came for him despite the fact he was let go by AEW before competing in his debut match after videos resurfaced of him spreading white supremacist and anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

