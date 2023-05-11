Brian Kendrick Trained Bad Bunny For WWE Backlash Match

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE had brought back former Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick as a part-time backstage producer. As it turns out, producing may not be his only duty for the company.

During a recent appearance on the "Hitting The Turnbuckle" podcast, Kendrick confirmed that he recently trained Bad Bunny leading up to his match at WWE Backlash against Damian Priest. Kendrick, of course, also assisted Bad Bunny ahead of his debut match at WrestleMania 37. As they were already familiar with each other, Kendrick said WWE reached out to him to help prepare Bad Bunny for his San Juan Street Fight.

"The company brought me in, but it was because a few years back when they had their tag match, I worked with them. I think because of the comfort level we had built, Bunny and I, that they requested me to come back for that too."