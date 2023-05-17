Judge In Luchasaurus Mask Lawsuit Denies Motion To Dismiss Case

The lawsuit over Luchasaurus' mask design is set to continue after a judge denied All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson's motion to dismiss. It was revealed earlier this year that Composite Effect LLC (CFX) had filed a complaint against AEW and Matelson – the man who plays Luchasaurus character on AEW programming. CFX has claimed that AEW and Matelson are using a copyrighted mask design without having permission from the designer.

The motion to dismiss filed by Matelson's attorneys cited that CFX's legal team was unable to prove a "substantial similarity" between their Viper Silicone Mask and the Luchasaurus design, while AEW had filed to dismiss five of the six counts that were raised by CFX.

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston posted updated details about the case on social media. He wrote, "The judge in the Luchasaurus mask lawsuit today ruled to deny Austin Matelson (Luchasaurus) and AEW's motion to dismiss. Composite Effects' allegations of violation of copyright, LUPTA, and breach of contract all survive." After combing through the paperwork, Thurston added that it all now boils down to whether "CFX's copyrighted 'Viper Silicone Mask' is 'substantially similar' enough to the modified version AEW is merchandising." The wrestling business reporter said that the judge is "unconvinced" that the mask designs are different enough to dismiss.

Luchasaurus recently returned to AEW television alongside Christian Cage. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion hasn't performed inside the ring since losing to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a steel cage match at last November's Full Gear pay-per-view.