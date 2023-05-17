Konnan Says Jade Cargill Has Gotten Stale In AEW, Undefeated Streak Doesn't Help

Jade Cargill might remain undefeated in AEW right now, but on the latest "Keepin' It 100," Konnan made it clear that he doesn't believe that streak is helping her. A big reason is because he hasn't seen the TBS Champion working with many top names in the AEW women's division during that run. He named the likes of Saraya, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker as people that she should be working against in longer storylines.

"She should be a way bigger star. I've never really seen her in a feud," he said "Taya's [Valkyrie] the only one, and Taya kind of looked dumb in that finish, 'Oh I forgot I can't put my finish on her and then she rolled me up,' that was brutal." Cargill has been presented as a champion for the vast majority of her AEW career, with her current TBS title reign now at 483 days. However, Konnan believes that she is still green as a performer, claiming she only does three to five moves in all her matches, with her title run not saving that.

"I almost feel like they're thinking is, 'Let's put the belt on her because with that look she's money,'" Konnan said. "Yeah, but now that money look is three years old, it's not new anymore. You've got to do something with her or it will get stale like what is happening."



