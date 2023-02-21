AEW Star Discusses Helping Train Jade Cargill

At only 30 years old, AEW superstar Jade Cargill has experienced a meteoric rise since arriving on the scene in AEW. She's been the lone TBS Champion with a reign of over 400 days and has maintained an undefeated streak that hasn't legitimately been put in jeopardy yet.

Despite attending a WWE tryout in April 2019, it was with Tony Khan's promotion that she wound up making her wrestling debut. And, in fact, in getting there, it was with newly signed AR Fox that she trained at his WWA4 Wrestling School. In an interview with "AEW Unrestricted," Fox discussed what it was like training Cargill, even though it was short-lived.

"I've helped out a lot of people, probably like a dozen [in AEW]," Fox said. "I was like one of the first schools that Jade went to."

She didn't stay there for long, renewing her training at the Nightmare Factory. Even since arriving in AEW, she has worked diligently with Bryan Danielson to get better, continuing her run of solid trainers. However, despite her being very new to professional wrestling, Fox saw something special in her immediately. "Even though she was new at it, she just has an aura about her," he added. Despite coming from a tryout already, she came seeking even more training. "Everybody was listening to her talk, and she was super impressive athletically. We were pretty impressed."

Fast forward to the present, and nobody can touch Cargill. While it remains to be seen who will prove to be a credible challenger for her TBS Championship, it'll be interesting to see what happens with the rest of the roster once she starts pursuing the AEW Women's World Championship.

