Jade Cargill Wants Matches With AEW's Biggest Female Stars

Jade Cargill has officially amassed 50 wins in All Elite Wrestling – going undefeated in the process. In addition, she's been the one and only TBS Champion for half of that impressive run. But, despite her dominance so far, Cargill's time in AEW has seemingly been spent in her own corner of the women's division. To this point, she has yet to challenge for nor come anywhere near the AEW Women's Championship.

But in an interview with ComicBook.com, Cargill got into a bit more detail as to when the time would be right for her to go after "the big belt" as she calls it. The longest-reigning champion in AEW history is decidedly being generous by giving the rest of the women's roster some time before she comes knocking for her title opportunity. However, she doesn't foresee it as a challenge she'll be undertaking any time soon, saying that becoming AEW Women's Champion is something she wants to accomplish eventually. As for what's next then, her focus is on "longer matches, better feuds, and actual storylines."

"I wouldn't say so soon because right now I'm just focused on getting reps and getting better," Cargill explained. "However, I believe it's time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look, and the aura of who I am speaks for itself."

Cargill was in a truncated storyline as of late with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet built around the deterioration of that version of the Baddies, but, after defeating both individually, that arc appears to have come and gone.