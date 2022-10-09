Jade Cargill Thinks It Would Be Disrespectful To Go After AEW Women's Title

Jade Cargill arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has yet to suffer a singles loss during her time in the promotion. In January, she won a tournament to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and has since continued to defeat every challenger that has stepped up to her.

Because of her strong booking, many fans have called for Cargill to pursue the AEW Women's World Championship, currently held by Thunder Rosa with Toni Storm serving as the interim titleholder. While speaking to DJ Whoo Kid, Cargill said she thinks it'd be disrespectful to go after the AEW Women's World title while she already has the TBS Championship around her waist.

"I'm two years in the game. I think it would be like a total disrespect if I go for both belts right now," Cargill said. "I'm just gonna give these women the time and grace to do their best until I decide I want to go for the other belt. So, honestly, it's on my time. Let me just give them grace, and give them time to get themselves together, and get that little shine that they need. Because once I take over, it's done. Everything is on my time, and I'm just relaxed, chilling. I'm enjoying this belt right now, building it up to make it special—more special than the main belt right now. That's my goal."

Cargill's undefeated streak is nearing 40 wins. Earlier this year, she surpassed Goldberg's streak of over 500 days without being pinned or submitted.