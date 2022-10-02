Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts crossovers are nothing new to fans. With world champions like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or Jake Hager testing their luck in the octagon, or Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, or Cain Velasquez stepping into the squared circle, the two forms of entertainment can't get enough of each other. Sometimes, crossovers don't need to be physical, like The McMahons sitting cage side at a recent UFC event, or Daniel Cormier refereeing the upcoming Fight Pit match, but one recent crossover has turned the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, into "That B***h Show."

Overt the weekend at BKFC 30, the inaugural All Elite Wrestling TBS Champion Jade Cargill made a special guest appearance. Cargill accompanied the also currently undefeated and BKFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lorenzo Hunt to the ring. Hunt was set to face off against Quentin Henry for the previously vacant BKFC Cruiserweight Championship. The Championship Bout would go all the way to its third round, where fans saw Hunt successfully knock Henry out to become the second ever double BKFC Champion.

Cargill isn't even the first pro wrestler to appear at a BKFC event. Earlier this year, Jack Claffey, better known to wrestling fans as "Gentleman" Jack Gallagher made his BKFC debut, where he current sits at 1-0 as he would knocked out Rick Caruso at BKFC 25. Claffey was released by WWE in 2020 following allegations made against him. He has since acknowledged these allegations, stepped away from the wrestling business, and committed to MMA. Karrion Kross also confirmed that he nearly appeared for BFKC before returning to WWE.