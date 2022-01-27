Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the United Kingdom.

Earlier this week, BKFC announced via their Facebook page that Gallagher would be making his debut in mid-2022.

Gallagher was released by WWE in June 2020 after he was accused of sexual assault by a woman as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. In the aftermath of his release, Gallagher took responsibility for his actions at a New Year’s Eve party in 2014, and apologized to the woman who accused him of sexual assault. In fact, Gallagher proactively reached out to WWE Talent Relations after the allegations against him surfaced on social media.

The former 205 Live star was signed by WWE in 2016 as part of their re-imagined Cruiserweight division. Later in his WWE career, Gallagher would make several challenges for the WWE United Kingdom Championship, now called the NXT UK Title, competing unsuccessfully against the likes of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

Jack Gallagher owns two submission victories as an amateur MMA fighter, coming in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

