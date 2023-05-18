WBD Hoping To Work Out Issues With CM Punk, More On Punk - AEW Blow Up

It was a busy day for All Elite Wrestling yesterday, with the reveal of their new Saturday night show "AEW Collision" and the live broadcast of "AEW Dynamite" in Austin, Texas. Additionally, former AEW World Champion CM Punk became the talk of the wrestling world after it emerged that he and AEW had once again butted heads.

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Punk was supposed to be a part of the "AEW Collision" announcement that was made at Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront yesterday. However, WBD were supposedly told to remove Punk from all of their material, although they ended up forgetting to remove him from an unreleased press release, which ended up being leaked. Meltzer disclosed that a "situation" did occur and that PWInsider's story regarding Ace Steel is "pretty close." He added that WBD believe an attempt will be made to work it out and hope that it doesn't become a dead deal.