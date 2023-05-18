WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Former World Champion Superstar Billy Graham

WWE is remembering "Superstar" Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at 79. The WWE Hall of Famer and former WWWF Heavyweight Champion has been memorialized by pro wrestlers and personalities from around the business. WWE said Graham's "flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps."

"With a combination of in-ring ability and a bodybuilder's physique, he established himself as a pioneer of the genre," WWE said about Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman. The Arizona native named his in-ring persona after the well-known evangelist "Billy Graham" and tacked on the nickname "Superstar" when he joined the AWA in 1972. "Graham also continued to compete in bodybuilding and strongman competitions and won accolades for his sculpted and shredded 22-inch biceps," WWE noted in its obituary for its former champion, adding that he emulated his promo-style after boxing legend Muhammed Ali.

In addition to his powerful in-ring ability, Graham's famous catchphrase, "I'm the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!" helped him become what WWE called a "box-office attraction" throughout his illustrious career. "The WWE Hall of Famer's blend of standout style, sculpted body and in-ring dominance laid the foundation for future stars such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner and more," the promotion said. Perhaps most famously, Graham ended Bruno Sammartino's historic championship reign in 1977, a "near-impossible feat," according to WWE. He held the title for a year, and later retired in 1987. Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest stars to ever step foot inside the squared circle.