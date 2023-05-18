Steve Maclin Recalls Advice He Gave Trinity Fatu Upon Impact Signing

Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, has embarked on a new journey in her career as the newest member of Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division. Over the years, Impact has become a landing place for talent seeking a platform with more creative freedom, something that Impact World Champion Steve Maclin is all too familiar with. During a recent interview with "The Wrestling Perspective," Maclin recalled the advice he gave Trinity.

"I think for the past two years that I've been there, [Impact has] been the quiet bubble that's just been constantly growing, and then that finally popped recently," Maclin said as he highlighted the last five TV tapings selling out. "Then with Trinity showing up in Chicago, it was really cool just for my behalf too because I was in her shoes where I even had the conversation with her, 'How you doing?' She's like, 'It's just weird for me to be told to just go be you,' and I'm like, 'I know, tell me about it.'"

Ultimately, his advice to the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion was, "'Just own it. Go be you and show the world,' and that's what happened when I got to Impact was I got to show the world who I was."

Trinity's Impact debut segment aired on May 4 as she closed the episode with a promo that also involved Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. The following week, Trinity made the save for Grace and Purrazzo from The Coven. As a result, Trinity will now make her Impact in-ring debut tonight against KiLynn King.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Perspective" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.