Steve Austin Says Cody Rhodes Win At WrestleMania Was Not The Right Place Or Moment

Another WWE legend is speaking out to say it was the right decision to have Cody Rhodes lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was asked whether he agreed that Rhodes should have defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last month's event. "Absolutely not," Austin flat out replied.

"You don't make Cody by taking the belt off the right guy at the wrong time," he said, noting that Reigns is "on fire right now." "He'll get it," Austin said. "And when he does, it's going to be a celebration like no other."