Bully Ray Says WWE's Dusty Rhodes Documentary Shows That Cody Losing At WrestleMania Was The Right Call

At WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns emerged still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This time, at the expense of Cody Rhodes, who up until WrestleMania Sunday, hadn't lost a single match since returning to the company last April. If you ask "Busted Open" co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, he believes WWE made the right call. That belief only grew stronger after watching the "WWE Legends" documentary centered around Cody's father Dusty Rhodes this past weekend on A&E.

"If after watching last night's documentary you don't believe that the WWE got it right, you truly don't understand what this business is all about," Bully Ray declared. "It's no coincidence that this documentary aired one week after WrestleMania."

Reigns retaining, in addition to the documentary on A&E, makes Bully Ray wants to see Rhodes win even more now. However, going forward it becomes a question of whether or not Rhodes will be that hot again when the time comes to fight for the championship once more and whether WWE did not capitalize on the momentum when it should have.