AEW Reportedly Re-Hired Ace Steel 'Months Ago,' Have Had Him Working Remotely

The wrestling world is still waiting to see how CM Punk's return to AEW will play out after he wasn't included in promotional materials for the announcement of "AEW Collision" on Wednesday. Several reports have come out with potential reasons for why, and Ace Steel's involvement is reportedly at play.

Haus of Wrestling is now reporting that AEW hired Ace Steel back several months ago, but he has not been present at events. Instead, Steel is supposedly helping Tony Khan with creative remotely as his presence backstage would upset some people. It was also noted in the report that it was understood Steel would return to the road with Punk for "Collision," however that decision was overturned on Tuesday, and some miscommunications led to Punk being pulled from Wednesday's announcement.

Steel was let go from AEW in the fall of 2022 following his involvement in "Brawl Out" — the backstage incident that happened following AEW All Out in September. During the melee that involved Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, among others, Steel reportedly bit Omega on the arm. Steel's friendship with Punk had long been documented before he joined AEW around the time of Revolution 2022. Prior to that, he had served as a coach and producer at WWE's Performance Center since 2019.

Punk has also been away from the company since All Out, due to both the Brawl Out incident and the fact that he tore his triceps in the pay-per-view's main event. It has not been reported that the former AEW World Champion is medically cleared, however it was rumored for weeks that Punk would be the face of the company's new Saturday show that premieres in June.