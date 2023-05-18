Nick Khan Says WWE SmackDown Could Change Nights Again If It Leaves Fox

With the WWE-UFC merger coming together, the next order of business for WWE will be negotiating new media rights deals for both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with current pacts expiring next year. And while USA Network and Fox, the respective broadcast homes of each program, will likely engage in negotiations to retain them for the right price, WWE CEO Nick Khan is hinting that it's not out of the question for one or both of them to relocate with even a different night possible in the case of "SmackDown."

While speaking at the SVB Moffett Nathanson conference, WWE CEO Nick Khan mentioned that WWE would be willing to move "SmackDown" off of Friday nights if WWE reached an agreement for it to live elsewhere. Khan spoke highly of the Amazon's Prime Video streaming service and hinted that WWE might have interest in talking with Netflix as well.

WWE's Nick Khan just said #SmackDown could switch nights (again) if it goes somewhere else for its next deal. Was speaking pretty highly of Amazon... — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) May 18, 2023

Khan also laid out a case for Netflix to want WWE (It has a lot to do with India) and complimented their entry into live. (The Chris Rock special, not the #LoveIsBlind reunion disaster) https://t.co/e9f8k9CuSI — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) May 18, 2023

"SmackDown" moving to a different night would not be out of character for the blue brand, which has aired on various days of the week throughout its 24-year history. In addition to Friday nights, "SmackDown" has also aired live on Tuesdays while airing on USA Network in the mid 2010s, and initially began its run airing on Thursday nights for UPN all the way back in 1999.

While shifting days would certainly be a change, a move off of cable to a streamer would represent something more significant for WWE programming. However, Prime Video has shown a willingness to enter the live TV market, most recently reaching a 10-year, $1 billion deal with the NFL for the exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday night game.