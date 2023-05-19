WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri Wants To Be In A Rom-Com Or Marvel Movie

WWE "Raw" Superstar Maxxine Dupri revealed her movie career intentions while a guest on WWE Deutschland's "Die Woche." The Director of Talent at Maximum Male Models revealed that her movie role interests lie in romantic comedies or Marvel movies.

"This is actually funny, I would love to be in any sort of rom-com or Marvel movie," said Dupri. "I would love that opportunity. Actually, one of my favorite books, who is by the author Collen Hoover, 'It Ends With Us,' – they are making it into a movie. Blake Lively is playing the main character and there is a character that is playing a younger version of her. I'm just saying, I think we might be on to something."

Dupri went on to reveal that she doesn't have a favorite Marvel character, but she would like to be involved with any Marvel project that is "powerful" and "empowering to women." Dupri currently manages ma.çé and mån.sôör, who last wrestled as a tag team on WWE TV on the January 20 edition of "SmackDown," where they took part in the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title No. 1 Contenders Tournament. All three were later drafted from "SmackDown" to "Raw" during the WWE Draft.

Since being drafted, ma.çé and mån.sôör have taken part in the WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender Battle Royal during the May 15 edition of "Raw." The winner of the match ended up being Mustafa Ali, who now will face GUNTHER at Night of Champions on May 27. Dupri's mission, meanwhile, has been less about capturing gold and more about getting Otis to join the Maximum Male Models.

