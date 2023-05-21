Matt Hardy Talks AEW Collision, Some Talent Not Getting Enough TV Time

Next month, AEW will officially expand its weekly programming to include a new two-hour show called "AEW Collision" that will air Saturday nights on TNT beginning on June 17. Several talent have already been promoted to appear on the product, including Thunder Rosa, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Miro.

During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," AEW star Matt Hardy revealed his thoughts on the announcement.

"It's great news for AEW, obviously, because it's going to equate to a bigger income, bigger television rights, which is going to help out the company. It's going to help the company grow," Hardy said. "Also, the company has such a large roster. It's hard to put everyone on 'Dynamite' and 'Rampage,' so these extra two hours are going to help all the talent find a place on the television show. And I think that's one of the biggest benefits of it by far."

Hardy remains optimistic about the show's outlook as it pertains to its Saturday evening time slot, reminiscent of WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event," which made its original run from 1985 until 1992. "I remember how excited myself and my brother [Jeff] would get to it to watch a 'Saturday Night's Main Event,' so I hope that this Saturday night timeslot can recapture some of that magic that the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' used to have back in the day."

With AEW adding two extra hours to their weekly television schedule, underutilized talent will have more opportunities to perform. Matt Hardy feels that performers should make the most of whatever they're given, or rather, make lemonade out of whatever lemons are thrown at them.