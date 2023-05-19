WWE SmackDown Preview (5/19): Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Face-To-Face With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to "WWE SmackDown" last week and revealed that he and Solo Sikoa would challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions. Tonight in Columbia, South Carolina, Reigns and Sikoa will come face-to-face with holders of the tag team gold ahead of their title clash in Saudi Arabia next weekend. Zayn and Owens have a turbulent history with The Bloodline, so things could get out of hand very quickly.

Grayson Waller will premiere "The Grayson Waller Effect" on "SmackDown" this evening. The inaugural men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner is set to welcome former rival AJ Styles – who will face Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions – on his talk show. Waller and Styles briefly feuded between December 2021 and January 2022, which resulted in The O.C. member defeating the Australian-born wrestler on "WWE NXT."

Three tag team matches are also penciled in for tonight's broadcast, including Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar taking on Jimmy and Jey Uso. The LWO poked fun at The Usos backstage following Reigns' decision to have him and Sikoa challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions. Also, LA Knight will team up with Rick Boogs against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. And lastly, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will collide with The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland in their first match on the blue brand.