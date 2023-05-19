Booker T Doesn't Think CM Punk Wanted To Help AEW, Says He Cooled Darby Allin Off

CM Punk has dominated headlines once again this week after he was not advertised for the launch of "AEW Collision," which premieres in less than a month. During a recent episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his candid thoughts on Punk and how he negatively impacted AEW.

"I don't think CM Punk came in there to care about AEW," Booker T said. "I think he came in there to say what he was going to do, and that was get a big bag and have some big matches and do some cool things... Do you think he really came in there to help that company or help those guys? Because the first person he worked with was Darby Allin. Darby has cooled off tremendously since that match."

Booker T explained that Punk had an opportunity to come in and be a mentor and leader, but he sees it as a "you get what you get with him" situation. He believes AEW's priority now is to lock down Punk before the Wembley Stadium show, but that's just his speculation. Booker T and his co-host agreed that all Punk does is bring negative headlines wherever he goes, leading them to wonder why Tony Khan doesn't cut bait and move on.

Punk's year-long involvement in AEW resulted in an increase in viewership and pay-per-view buyrates, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding his future in the company. Conflicting reports this week suggest Punk didn't want his return to be heavily promoted, while others have noted that Ace Steel's potential re-employment with AEW is also at play.

