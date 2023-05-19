Altered AEW Dynamite Segment Would Have Teased Adam Cole As MJF's Next Challenger

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin at Double or Nothing on May 28. It remains to be seen if the current champ will walk out of the T-Mobile Center in Paradise, Nevada, with the gold still around his waist, but Adam Cole might be MJF's next challenger if he does overcomes the odds.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a segment was reportedly filmed for this week's "AEW Dynamite" in which Britt Baker told MJF that his days as champion are numbered. Her promo concluded with the words "bay bay," indicating that Cole — Baker's real-life boyfriend — is next in line for a title shot. However, the segment was reportedly deemed too subpar to televise, which ultimately led to the scene that saw MJF slap the microphone out of Renee Paquette's hand after she asked him about the Double or Nothing match.

Cole, meanwhile, is currently involved in a high-profile storyline with Chris Jericho. The latest episode of "Dynamite" saw him show up to cost the Jericho Appreciation Society leader in his falls count anywhere match with Roderick Strong, which culminated with the participants fighting outside of the arena. Cole will have to get past Jericho before he moves on to MJF or any other champion.

However, a World title feud between Cole and MJF has been teased in the past. MJF named him as a potential challenger following his social media spat with Baker earlier this year, but only time will tell if their paths are destined to cross following Double or Nothing.