Mercedes Mone Provided The Glow Sticks Used In Trinity's Impact Wrestling Debut

You could say Mercedes Mone had a big impact on Trinity Fatu's recent debut.

Fatu made her in-ring debut for IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday night and lit up the arena with her entrance, which included complimentary glow sticks given out to fans. The fans appeared like they were having a blast, too, waving the light-up props along to Fatu's upbeat entrance. And on Friday morning, Fatu revealed on Twitter that Mone, her longtime friend and former WWE coworker, was the one who bought them for the fans.

"Thank you @MercedesVarnado for those," Fatu tweeted with a happy face. IMPACT floor coordinator Ingrid Insley also confirmed the NJPW star made the contribution for Fatu's debut. "What a friend," the IMPACT employee tweeted.